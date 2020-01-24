Hamilton is continuing to use 25 million litres more water a day than average, with a complete sprinkler ban for the city looming.

In past years, Auckland Anniversary weekend is when the city's water use is at its highest and with Sunday forecasted for a high of 31 degrees, the temptation to use water unnecessarily will be prevalent, the city council says

During the summer months, Hamilton's sole water treatment plant is processing water at maximum capacity.

Hamilton's sole water source is the Waikato River, and it is processed at the treatment plant in Peacockes Road. The water is then pumped to households and eight reservoirs around the city.

They are at Newcastle, Ruakiwi, Hamilton South, Hillcrest, Maeroa, Fairfield, Pukete and Rototuna.

The plant could take water from the river up to the city's maximum consent limit, but waters operation manager Adam Donaldson has previously said that would compromise another part of the process.

"While we can pull to our consent limit, we can't treat it all, and that's why we upgrade the plant as we go," Mr Donaldson said.

"As the city gets bigger the plant will increase accordingly to manage that but at the moment we are not there."

Currently the plant has a little room before operating at full capacity, but it would cost more money to run the plant at those high levels.

"We're constantly upgrading and improving for growth, we could go out and do everything to the plant tomorrow and cater for 10 year's growth, but then ratepayers are paying for that and we don't need it yet."

A child dashes under the sprinkler at his house on the hottest day of the summer so far in Auckland. Hamilton is facing a total sprinkler ban. Photo / Peter Meecham

"Despite the heat, it's important that we limit our water use," says Hamilton City Council Compliance Manager Trent Fowles.

"We are all responsible for our own water use, and if we don't start taking it seriously more stringent restrictions will need to be put in place," says Mr Fowles.

"Water conservation can be as simple as letting your grass grow longer or not overfilling your pool, there really is no excuse for unnecessary usage."

Sprinkler monitors are out on the streets now looking for anyone not following the rules of our current water restrictions (water alert Level 2).

They will be searching for sprinklers being used out of hours or on the wrong days, as well as any water wasting.

Mr Fowles said Hamiltonians must rein in their water use.

"Hamilton's current levels of water use is unsustainable and as a result it requires monitoring and, where necessary, intervention," says Mr Fowles.