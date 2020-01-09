The Hamilton Model Engineers are hosting New Zealand's International Model Engineering Convention this weekend at Minogue Park off Tui Ave.

Steam N' Steel 2020 brings locomotives and machinery from around New Zealand and all parts of the world for five amazing days of train rides and machinery demonstrations.

The event is running from Thursday, January 9 until Monday, January 13 — 10am to 3pm each day — with a special Twilight Night Run on Friday, January 10 from 5pm to 9pm.

Locomotives never seen before in Hamilton will be here with plenty of steam engines, so come down and take a train ride for as little as $2.

The Frankton Signal Box is also open to the public with tours of one of New Zealand's largest mechanical signal boxes during its time in the railways.

New Zealand's International Model Engineering Convention is now on in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Vintage Tractor and Machinery Club will also be there, along with a variety of food vendors serving everything from Asian foods to hot chips, coffee and more,

It's a fantastic family friendly event that won't break the bank, come on down for a train or tractor ride and see what the hobby of model engineering has to offer.

Minogue Park is at the end of Tui Ave in Forest Lake.

Parking is available. Want more information? Find the model engineers on Facebook or head to their website.