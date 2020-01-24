It's the final week of the Whanganui Summer Programme which offers options to explore the wider region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay - phone 06 349 0508 or 0800 926 426.

Activities for the coming week

Sunday, January 26 – Kāpiti Island

Fitness essential if you wish to climb. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear; walking pole helpful. BYO lunch, snacks, plenty to drink. Atmospheric and intriguing, Kāpiti has an important role in NZ history, pest eradication and native bird management. Study and explore the coast and forest. Time is available to climb the 1.5-hour steep Tuteremoana. Depart 6.45am; return about 6.30pm. Adult $120; child $80.

Sunday, January 26 – Experience the Quaker Settlement

Short walks only. The 43-year-old intentional community continues to seek sustainable solutions for day-to-day living. A one-hour guided tour of the award-winning community buildings (including a solar array), edible landscape and emerging native forest, followed by afternoon tea (provided). Meet at 2pm, 76 Virginia Rd. Adult $10; child $5.

Monday, January 27 – Wind farm, Woodville and brewery

Short walks only. Bring or wear covered shoes or gumboots. (No jandals or open sandals allowed in the brewery). ID required if you look under 25. Brewery tour and three beer tastings included in trip price. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. After viewing the Manawatū wind turbine farm, we stop for lunch in Woodville where you will be surprised at the interesting places to visit (certain visits may request koha). At Mangatainoka enjoy a guided tour of the famous Tui Brewery; souvenirs and beer are available to purchase. We return home via the Pahiatua Track. Depart 9.30am; return about 7pm. Adults over 18 $55.

Tuesday, January 28 - Gallery tours at the Museum

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. Expert guided tour of A Whanganui Story in the upper galleries with Senior Curator Libby Sharpe. Time: 1pm–2pm. Free, koha gratefully accepted. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Places limited. Book directly with the museum, phone 06 349 1110.

Tuesday, January 28 – Evening talk: Doorstep of Everest

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. A group of Wanganui Tramping Club members trekked this year to Everest Base Camps at 5364m (17,500ft) high in the Himalayas. Basil Hooper has selected photos from the 130km return journey to take us on a virtual reality trip to the jumping-off point for the climbers who test themselves in a bid to conquer the world's highest mountain. Time: 7.30pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $4; child $2. No booking necessary but numbers limited to 200.

Wednesday, January 29 – Collection tours at the Museum

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. To celebrate summer the Whanganui Regional Museum is offering one-hour tours of the storerooms to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Time: 1pm–2pm. Adult $5; child free. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Places limited. Book directly with the museum, phone 06 349 1110.

The Summer Programme includes a series of collection tours at Whanganui Regional Museum. Photo / File

Thursday, January 30 – Pukenamu Queen's Park Reserve: Our Acropolis

Three-hour walk, some steep paths. Sturdy footwear, rain gear. BYO snacks, drinks. Take a walking tour of Pukenamu Queen's Park Reserve — Our Acropolis. Local historian Kyle Dalton leads a fascinating tour exploring the long and intimate history behind our regionally and nationally significant historic places in the Reserve. Depart 2pm from Veterans' Steps; return about 5pm. Adult $4; child $2.

Friday, January 31 – Day out in Stratford

Some walking. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. The attractive Taranaki town of Stratford is a tribute to the great bard William Shakespeare, with 67 streets named after characters in his plays. A host of attractions include a river walk, a unique glockenspiel, an art gallery and art studio along with an interesting sculpture park nearby. We visit a possum fur and leather shop and Eltham's famous cheese bar, with opportunity for purchases. Depart 8am; return about 6pm. Adult $35; child $20.

View the full Whanganui Summer Programme