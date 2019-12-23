Members of the Castlecliff community have given the gift of giving for the benefit of children and mothers in Whanganui's Women's Refuge system this Christmas.

Over the past 10 days, owners of The Citadel and Whanganui Seaside Holiday Park have collected just over $2000 from the community to purchase specific gifts and essential items for the refuge.

A number of gifts, handmade and store-bought, were also donated.

Around 67 children and 59 mothers will receive the gifts that come in all shapes and sizes.

A Whanganui Women's Refuge representative said they were "just blown away" by the number of gifts received.

"For a lot of our families, this is the only presents they will receive on Christmas.

"And this is why it's so important because we're not doing this to feel good, we're doing this because there are families out there who literally have nothing and all they're doing is surviving and there's a lot more out there than people actually realise."