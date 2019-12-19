A Whanganui home decorated in the spirit of Christmas is drawing crowds from all over the region.

For the second year running, Vern and Tania Bernard have been crowned the Light Up Your Home champions.

The NZME Whanganui event, sponsored by Versatile Whanganui, this year has 24 homes and 12 businesses adorned in Christmas themes for the community to view.

The Bernard property at 58 Parkdale Drive, Aramoho, is covered in Christmas lights and decorations and can even be seen from Whanganui East.

With no single favourite stand-out display, Vern Bernard said the whole thing is spectacular.

"You stand there and watch the kids' faces light up and they walk around the corner to the garage and just go 'wow' and that's what it's all about."

Bernard has been decorating his home every Christmas for the past 16 years.

"It just started off with little silhouettes in the window and each year it's just kept growing."

The 58 Parkdale Drive property can be seen far and wide as it stands bright in Aramoho. Photo / David Shaw

The couple starts preparing in October to have it all ready by December.

And Bernard said he would be back with another entry in the competition in 2020.

He encouraged more families to take part to get in the Christmas spirit.

The couple received a wingback chair donated by Whanganui Bedroom Specialists, a Christmas ham donated by Mad Butcher and a hamper from Riverview Four Square.

The Bernards are giving away the ham and invite people to enter the draw to win it when they go to view the Christmas lights.