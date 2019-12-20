A Whanganui Warehouse shopper has played a role in the company reinstating its policy that allows Christmas Club members to use their membership to buy gift cards.

Ratana resident Doreen Gardiner made a complaint after being told about a month ago she could no longer buy The Warehouse gift cards with her Christmas Club card.

The Christmas Club promotion allows members to deposit funds throughout the year by direct debit, online banking or in-store deposits. The accumulated funds can only be spent between December 1 and February 6.

Gardiner had been a member of the promotion for around 10 years but cancelled after receiving no information from the company about the change to the gift-card policy.

"They should have had a notice at the beginning of the year that they were making the change," she said.

Gardiner said it was a disappointing move by the company.

"It's not your money is it?" she said.

"I feel like it's not your money and they're telling you what to do with your money."

It's the first year she has not been able to purchase gift cards in the 10 years she's belonged to the Christmas Club, Gardiner said.

"Our terms and conditions state that gift cards are excluded from our Christmas Club although after customer feedback we have allowed for The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery gift cards to be processed as part of the Christmas Club," The Warehouse CEO Pejman Okhovat said in a statement.

Although the policy has been changed back, Gardiner said she's not likely to sign up to the Christmas Club again.

"It was lousy and I think the damage is done by not letting people know."