After an extensive search, Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust has appointed Raymond Hall as its first kaihautū/chief executive.

Hall, who prefers to be called Ray, has affiliations to Te Roroa and the rohe (area) from the Kaipara to Hokianga harbours. He is experienced in government relations and has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

His previous work has been management in the hospitality, logistics, security and investigations industries.

He took up the new role November 11, with a powhiri at the trust's office in upper Victoria Ave. He and his wife, Sibusiso, are moving from Auckland to Whanganui.

In 2014 the Whanganui River was legally recognised as Te Awa Tupua, a living and indivisible whole from the mountains to the sea, including all its physical and metaphysical elements.

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust is the post-settlement governance entity of Whanganui iwi for the purposes of the Te Awa Tupua, the Whanganui River settlement.

Blair Anderson was appointed the trust's general manager in 2017.

The river's legal personhood will be the focus of New Zealand's $53 million pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai next year.

In August the trust's investment arm, Te Ngakinga, joined with Whanganui District Council Holdings to buy the former St George's School buildings for an undisclosed price.

And in May its Te Kopuka strategy group - charged with planning river health and wellbeing - had its first meeting at Waimiha in the Ruapehu District.

The trust is excited to have found someone of Hall's calibre to lead its strategic and operations plans, chairman Gerrard Albert said.

"The trust is now at a stage in its journey whereby strategic leadership across the NTT Group is required to build further momentum toward the successful implementation of the Te Awa Tupua framework."

Hall said he felt excited and privileged to support the progression of the trust's innovative work - locally, nationally and internationally.

"I am acutely aware of the responsibility the iwi and community has to Te Awa Tupua. As member of an iwi that holds an inherent connection to the Wairoa river I also understand the Whanganui iwi connection to the awa."

A major evolution is required across the board, he said, and the work includes many moving parts and will be no small feat.



Now that he has his feet under the desk, Hall is committed to getting out into the community to build his understanding and connection with the many faces of Te Awa Tupua.