The road to Whanganui may be longer since the Parapara Rd slip but that is no deterrent to Auckland band The Flaming Mudcats.

"We had such a good time when we played there in March and we can't wait to come back," drummer Ian Thomson said.

"The people at the [Whanganui] Musicians Club do a fantastic job and we will be playing on their club night this time so we'll get to hear more local talent."

Formed in 2009, the band consists of Thomson, vocalist and harmonica player Craig Bracken, guitarist Doug Bygrave and American import Johnny Yu on bass.

Advertisement

Named after a catfish found in the muddy waters of the Mississippi Delta, they added the flaming part because of their fiery performances.

Theirs is the genuine, old-school style of rhythm and blues played "sunny side up" by a bunch of seasoned musicians who really know the genre.

Regarded as one of New Zealand's premier blues outfits, they have released three albums and performed in festivals and clubs around New Zealand as well as in Australia and the Pacific Islands.

They have also taken their brand of blues right to the source, playing twice at the Crossroads Blues Festival in Illinois alongside the likes of Lil Ed, The Blues Imperials and Tad Robinson.

They played in Austin, Texas, and at two of Chicago's oldest and most iconic clubs - Kingston Mines and B.L.U.E.S, renowned as the pure beating heart of Chicago blues.

The Flaming Mudcats will also play at the Taihape Musicians Club next weekend and Thomson says the band loves the venues in this region.

"Such beautiful old buildings cared for by truly dedicated people.

"It's a privilege to play in these places."

Advertisement

The Flaming Mudcats: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave, Friday, December 6, 7pm. $10 members, $15 non-members. Taihape Musicians Club, 28 Kuku St, Saturday, December 7, 7pm. $15.