It's time to tune your vocal chords and get your groove on Whanganui because the Vintage Song Contest is coming.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust chairman Bruce Jellyman said the theme for this year is the 1970s.

"Singers must sing a popular song which was first performed between 1970 and 1979," Jellyman said.

"Some suggestions are Joni Mitchell, Simon and Garfunkel, Three Dog Night, Carole King, Rod Stewart, Roberta Flack, Glen Campbell, Elton John, Wings, Donna Summer, Cher..."

The list of options is long and the rules are simple - contestants will wear 1970s vintage clothing and sing solo.

"Singers may use one plug-in for their performance and that can be a recorded backing track, electric guitar or keyboard.

"You may use another musician to accompany you on that guitar or keyboard though you must solo sing, so no harmonisation."

Entrants will perform their chosen song at Lucky Bar + Kitchen on the evening of Thursday, December 5, and a judging panel will select first, second and third contestants to win cash prizes.

"The judges will be looking for quality of vocal performance, delivery and personality as well as dress and presentation," Jellyman said.

"The winner and runner-up will sing two songs on the main stage at the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Riverside Shindig on January 19."

Enter by visiting the Riverside Shindig section at whanganuivintageweekend.nz or email bruce.jellyman@gmail.com.