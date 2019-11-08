Musicians, singers, songwriters, storytellers, poets and bands - it's time to show off your talents at the Taihape Musicians Club.

Tonight is Open Mic Night and organiser Christine Mackintosh says there will be a great line-up with a few new performers taking the stage.

It's not too late to sign up. If you would like to perform, phone 0210 202 9007.

Doors open at 7pm at 28 Kuku St, Taihape. The door charge is $5 and includes supper.

There will be tickets on sale for The Flaming Mudcats. The Auckland blues legends play at the Taihape Musicians Club on Saturday, December 7.