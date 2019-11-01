Challenging weather conditions put a dampener on this year's ski season on Mt Ruapehu.

Mother Nature turned on storms, wind and icy conditions throughout the season, resulting in 6140 hours of paid de-icing being needed on the ski fields.

At Whakapapa, the winds were over 100km/h for 24 days in August.

Turoa had just 18 clear and fine days, with the ski field closed for 30 days during the season due to poor weather. There was 13.2m of precipitation (rain, ice and snow), the highest wind speed was 270km/h and there were 74 "blue dye days" where environmentally-friendly dye is laid to guide people down the mountain when visibility is poor (33 litres of dye was used; the average is 7-9 litres per year).

"We are at the mercy of Mother Nature on the mountain and have to work the best we can with the conditions to ensure a safe skiing and visitor experience," Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean said.

"That is the added thrill and challenge of working in an ever-changing mountain environment."

Poor weather meant that visitors turned their attention elsewhere, consuming 8136 hot chocolates at Knoll Ridge Café, 6579 of the Snowflake Café's hamburgers and 15,693 beers.

The highlight of the season was the opening of the new Sky Waka gondola at Whakapapa, which to date has taken 31,884 people from the Top of the Bruce directly to Knoll Ridge Café in as little as six minutes.

"It's exciting the Sky Waka will be operational throughout the summer, giving sightseers a great trip up the mountain for amazing views and to sample New Zealand's highest dining spot," Michelle Caldwell, Mt Ruapehu's sales and marketing general manager, said.

"The Sky Waka not only opens up a new year-round sightseeing opportunity for visitors but also has created jobs for locals and is generating revenue for hotels, motels, bars, restaurants and sightseeing, transforming the region into a year-round destination."

With the ski season now closed, work will begin on the $2 million upgrade of the Giant chairlift at Turoa, the first of a number of upgrades planned for the ski field.