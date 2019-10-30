Two Wanganui Motorcycle Club juniors had podium finishes at the Huka Honda MXFest 2019 and North Island Championships meeting in Taupo over Labour Weekend.

The meeting heralded the start of the 2019/2020 motocross season.

Mikey Bell and Tanner Manson were the only two of the 12 Wanganui riders to compete to podium finish. Bell finished second in the 7-8 65cc class, while Manson was also second, but in the 4-7 year 50cc Intro class.

Riding in the mini class, Bell had a great day finishing 5th-2nd-1st in his three races, only three points off first place. Bell now is moving up to the big track where he's looking forward to new challenges.

In the seniors on Sunday James Rountree made his senior debut in the hotly-contested MX-2 class on his Bike Torque-sponsored Yamaha YZF250 finishing in the top 10.

Posting 9th-10th-9th to finish 9th overall was a solid effort competing against most of the top riders in the country.

Other Wanganui riders:

12-14 125cc - Jet Ashworth 18th

12-16 years 85cc - Troy Bullock 13th, Chase Williamson 18th

14-16 250cc - Alex Luff-Scott 16th

8-11 years 85cc - Finn Lennox 20th, Mathew Bell 29th

8-11 pro 65cc - Isaac Ashworth 15th

Minis:

9-11 65cc - Leah Bullock 16th.