The Wild West Cafe is brewing up a storm on Ingestre St - but it's only for five weeks.

Barista students at Whanganui's Training For You have opened a temporary cafe on the campus and are serving hot and cold drinks to the public in return for a gold coin.

The Hospitality Level 2 course at Training For You provides students with fundamental skills for the hospitality industry. In barista training, students learn the foundations of coffee production - the origins, harvesting and processing of coffee beans. They are trained in different styles of coffee brewing: espresso coffees on a commercial espresso machine, filter coffee and French press. They also learn about specialty drinks, such as iced coffee and herbal tea.

The current cohort has transformed the training room into a western-themed coffee house for the public.

"The students have been working on a wild west themed style café, and would love for members of the public to 'mosey along'," hospitality tutor Bex Carr said.

There is a range of drinks, from a Lone Star Latte to a Ruthless Raspberry and Cranberry Tea and iced drinks such as the Marksman Iced Mocha.

Campus manager Emma Murphy says the students are looking forward to putting their new skills into practice.

"It is great to see the passion the students have, and how proud they are of their 'café'. It is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn in a real environment. We would love the public to get in behind this initiative and support the students."

The Wild West coffee house is open to the public 9.30am-2pm, Monday to Friday for five weeks, at the Training For You campus at 148 Ingestre St. Children and groups are welcome.