South Taranaki's new mayor is Phil Nixon, with the former deputy mayor a clear winner in the contest for the mayoralty.

The South Taranaki District Council preliminary election results show Nixon with 5253 votes, ahead of Craig Baylis (1931) and Clem Coxhead (1052). Former mayor Ross Dunlop decided to stand down at this election after 21 years as a councillor and 12 years as mayor.

Councillors elected to the Pātea ward are Robert Northcott and Brian Rook, according to preliminary results.

In Te Hāwera ward, the five topping the councillors' poll are Gary Brown, Andy Beccard, Jack Rangiwahia, Diana Reid and Celine Filbee, although Filbee is only five votes ahead of Raquel Cleaver, with the final results yet to be declared.

Filbee topped Te Hāwera Community Board's contest for four vacancies, ahead of Nikki Watson, Raymond Buckland and Wayne Bigham. The next highest polling candidate was Russell Hockley who will fill the vacancy if Filbee is confirmed as a councillor.

The four Pātea Community Board candidates, Jacq Dwyer, Maria Ferris, Dianne Lance and Joanne Peacock, were elected unopposed.

The official results will be declared on Thursday, October 17.

South Taranaki District Council also includes the Eltham-Kaponga and Taranaki Coastal wards and community boards.