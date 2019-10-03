A pop-up shop has resurfaced for its annual pre-Christmas run - but this time there's a difference.

Craft Creations has been popping up in Whanganui's Victoria Ave for more than 20 years but with last year's premises not available, the collective had to go on the hunt for a new location and it wasn't easy.

"We're in Guyton St this year and we're so relieved to have found somewhere," spokeswoman Mez Corbett said.

The shop they are renting has been empty for nine years but Corbett said it was "in pretty good condition" considering it had been vacant.

Fifteen regional arts and craftspeople have individual spaces in the shop, selling a multitude of craft and food products, she said.

It stocks items suitable for gifts and is a one-stop-shop for some Christmas shoppers.

The shop at 84 Guyton St, between Victoria Ave and St Hill St, is open weekdays 9.30am to 4pm and Saturdays 10am to 1pm. It opened on October 3 and will continue to operate into the new year.