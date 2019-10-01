Whanganui police are appealing for witnesses to a series of driving incidents, involving collisions with five vehicles, on September 25.

Police say that about 2.30pm last Wednesday a man allegedly stole a Nissan Pulsar vehicle from the former Briscoes car park on St Hill St, travelling down St Hill St and turning into Maria Pl where he collided with a vehicle.

"He continued without stopping onto Victoria Ave, turning left at the ANZ where he hit a second parked vehicle. The driver has driven along Victoria Ave where he has hit a third vehicle and turned left onto Guyton St where he has driven though a red light back onto St Hill St.

"The offender has driven along the centre line of St Hill St, driven through another red light, right onto Ridgway St."

The vehicle was seen a few minutes later turning from Carlton Ave into Koromiko Rd where it hit a fourth vehicle. The driver continued left into Tawa St, colliding with a fifth vehicle before coming to a stop further down Tawa St.

"At this stage there are still possible damaged vehicles that police have not been made aware of.

"A suspect has been located and is appearing in court; however, police are seeking witnesses who can assist."

Anyone with information can email Constable Alana Cameron at ACKD84@police.govt.nz