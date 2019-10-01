Local election voting papers have been sent out and the Whanganui District Council is making it easier for residents to have a say by running "Vote Day".

Ballot boxes will be placed in several locations throughout the community on Saturday, October 5.

Whanganui District Council senior democracy adviser Kate Barnes said voters should look out for the stall's blue flags and orange box.

"We want to encourage people to vote, so we're taking the ballot box into town and the suburbs on that day.

Advertisement

"The idea is that you bring your envelope to one of our Vote Day stations and simply drop your papers in the box."

The times and locations ballot boxes will be available are:

10.00am – 12 noon:

Rangiora Street Library, Castlecliff

Gonville Café Library, Gonville

Whanganui River Markets, Taupō Quay

Aramoho Shopping Centre, Aramoho

Whanganui East Shopping Centre, Whanganui East

Springvale Garden Centre, Springvale

1.00pm – 3.00pm:

Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre, Taupō Quay

If voters would rather drop their voting paper in a post box, it's recommended to do that before Monday, October 7.

A ballot box will also be available at the council building from 9am to midday on Saturday, October 12, for anyone who hasn't yet submitted their voting paper.