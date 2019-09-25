The Arboreal Aerialist is taking to the trees in Kowhai Park.

Renowned dancer and choreographer Chloe Loftus will perform as The Arboreal Aerialist in a tree in the James McGregor Arboretum, next to Kowhai Park, during Friday's Lights on Bikes event.

Loftus says the show "is a captivating piece designed to slow people down and make them look up and appreciate the trees".

She is also training five Whanganui Girls' College dancers to perform her Out of the Blue show which features illuminated headpieces.

The dancers will resemble fish that "flock, dart and float through the crowd" around Moutoa Quay and then move with the parade to Cornmarket Reserve.

Lights on Bikes event organiser Shanti Sibbing says six local performance groups will light up the night as part of the parade.



Everyone is welcome to join in the parade which starts at 6.30pm on Friday, September 27. Gather at the Whanganui River Markets area on Taupō Quay from 5pm where there will be floats and food trucks.

More information, including a map of the parade route, is at www.facebook.com/LightsOnBikes