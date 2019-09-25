There's a lot going on at Patrick's Bookshop in Ridgway St and that is just the way owner Pat McKenna likes it.

His bookshop filled with classic, collectable and recent publications now has an extension.

A section of wall has been removed and a new space opened to accommodate a range of collectable posters, comics, books and assorted memorabilia along with purveyor Paul Cleeton.

"It fits well alongside my range and it opens up the space as well as letting more light in," McKenna said.

Advertisement

It has also allowed room for travelling thespians Katie Boyle and Alexander Sparrow to pop in and perform a bit of Shakespeare.

Boyle is an award-winning actress who performed her astounding one-woman version of The Merry Wives of Windsor at Lucky Bar + Kitchen this week and she also directs Sparrow in his solo performance of Much Ado About Nothing.

She portrays all 13 characters in Merry Wives of Windsor while he plays all 17 personalities in his version of Much Ado About Nothing.

Whanganui is one of 40 stops on Sparrow and Boyle's current New Zealand tour and it is a favourite destination for Boyle who last performed Merry Wives here in May.

"My grandmother lives here and I love to spend time with her and Lucky is such a great place to perform.

"Georgie and Matt are so welcoming and I love the trees outside.

"I feel like I really am in Windsor Forest when I perform there."

Patrick McKenna (centre) has invited visiting actors Alexander Sparrow and Katie Boyle to perform in his Ridgway St bookshop.Photo / Bevan Conley

Both actors are also accomplished comic performers and Sparrow's Donald Trump impersonation has made it all the way to the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

McKenna has invited the actors to provide snippets from their Shakespeare performances at Patrick's Bookshop next Monday.

He likes to tread the boards himself and most recently played Owen Newitt in Amdram's production of the Vicar of Dibley.

"I plan to host theatrical, musical and poetic performances here," he says.

"This part of Ridgway St has so much to offer with Ambrosia [Deli & Cafe] next door and we're getting a lot more foot traffic lately."

McKenna moved to Whanganui after closing his Book Bank secondhand bookshop which he ran for a number of years in Waverley.

He is from the Wairarapa where he also owned a bookshop, as well as acting and playing music.

Combining his love for books with his other passions by offering a venue just makes sense, he says.

Katie Boyle and Alexander Sparrow will perform Shakespeare at Patrick's Bookshop, 64 Ridgway St at 12.30pm on Monday, September 30. Koha appreciated.

And catch Alexander Sparrow in Much Ado About Nothing at Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 7pm, September 29 to October 2. Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz