Members of the Armed Offenders Squad and other police spent several hours on Wednesday afternoon in the Carlton Ave area of Whanganui.

A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries in the area to locate a person of interest.

"AOS was assisting as a precaution," she said.

The operation was located around the Heads Rd/Liffiton St end of Carlton Ave.

Police left the area about 3.45pm.