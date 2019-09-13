A Whanganui family-owned and operated business is celebrating its team's efforts after winning the TradeZone group's overall retail award.

McDonald Equipment/TradeZone Wanganui won the outstanding large business category at TradeZone's annual awards and then took out the overall award – supreme retail outlet of the year.

McDonald Equipment, which specialises in engineering and industrial supplies, was established 29 years ago by Avon and Vicki McDonald. The couple's children, Rebecca Townsend and Brad McDonald, now work in the Heads Rd-based business.

"It was quite a big award for us," Townsend, McDonald Equipment's business co-ordinator, said.

"The awards were a formal event because it was TradeZone's 21st birthday and Kerre McIvor hosted the awards."

The supreme award was a tribute to the work of the McDonald Equipment team, Townsend said.

"A lot of our staff have been here for more than 20 years and some from day one. The awards come down to team work. We're grateful for the amazing team we have."

The supreme award, which took into account sales, merchandising, product development and supplier relationships, was decided by the number of votes received from suppliers, with TradeZone's operations manager Di Mitchell saying the Whanganui store won "quite convincingly". The judging also took into account feedback from TradeZone's head office staff.

McDonald Equipment received more recognition at the awards, with its Palmerston North store, which opened about 18 months ago, a finalist in the medium business category.