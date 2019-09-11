If you're not sure what can and can't be recycled at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, a new online directory can help.

The A-to-Z listing is a collaboration between Whanganui District Council, Sustainable Whanganui and the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

"Until now Whanganui residents haven't been able to go to a single source for guidance on what they can recycle – with the ReSource Whanganui website we can now offer definitive information at one online location with an easy-to-use A-to-Z system," the council's waste advisor, Stuart Hylton, said.

The ReSource Whanganui website also provides information on ways to reduce, repurpose and recycle items so that less waste is sent to landfill. It was created with support from the council's Waste Minimisation Fund.

Advertisement

For more information on recycling items as diverse as aerosols and zippers, go to resourcewhanganui.org.nz