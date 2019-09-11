Whanganui Heritage Month concludes this weekend with two special events at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi. Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage and Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall will open the new visitors' centre at the reserve on Saturday and on Sunday you can dress in Edwardian style for a high tea at the homestead.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Documentary film night. I Am Heath Ledger - provides an intimate look at Heath Ledger through the lens of his own camera as he films and often performs in his own personal journey. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Latin Film Festival - Ella es Ramona

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Mexican comedy She is Ramona. Free admission, koha appreciated.

A Taste of Ireland

When:7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Champion Irish dancers and musicians from around the globe performing unique music and dance. Adult $74.90, senior/student/group 8+ $67.90. Child 3-13 $59.90. Book at RWOH.

Tullara - Australian folk/roots artist

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Multi-instrumentalist on her first tour of New Zealand. Tickets and info at eventbrite.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Craft market - Cottage Industries Revisited

When: 10am to 2.30pm

Where: St John building, 25 Tawa St

Details: A variety of craft stalls selling handmade goods, plants, gardening books and more. Hosted by St John Op Shop. Free entry.

Hanging flowers - Artwork for Lights on Bikes

When: 10.45 to 12.45

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Make a beautiful hanging flower lantern for Lights on Bikes. $10 per person. Bookings and prior payment essential. Phone 06 349 0506.

Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Celebration

When: 10am to 4pm

Where: 791 Rangitatau East Rd, Kai Iwi

Details: Free entry. A chartered bus will depart from the War Memorial Hall at 10.30am and return at 3.30pm. $5 return, bookings essential via Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Facebook page.

Progress Castlecliff AGM

When:12pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: All welcome. Committee members wanted.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Latin Film Festival - Calzones Rotos

When: 4pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Broken Panties - Chilean dramatic comedy. Free entry, koha appreciated.

The Replicants featuring Jordan Wallace

When:8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: $10 at the door.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Whanganui Heritage Month - Downton Abbey High Tea

When: 2pm to 4pm

Where: Bushy Park Tarapuruhi, 791 Rangitatau East Rd, Kai Iwi

Details: Join us for high tea to welcome the big-screen adaptation of the Crowley family saga. Tickets $37 at the event. Proceeds to Whanganui Hospice.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Mulholland Drive - David Lynch (2001), R16. An aspiring actress, a beautiful amnesiac and a hotshot director at the mercy of the Mob. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Climate Change discussion

When: 5pm-6pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion

Details: If you live in Castlecliff, Whanganui District Council would like to hear your ideas and insights on how we deal with climate change.

September Wine Club

When: 6pm

Where: Frank Bar + Eatery, 98 Victoria Ave

Details: Hosted by Te Aro urban winery. $10 for tasting.

Mitre 10 Mega Ladies Night

When: 7pm-9pm

Where: Mitre 10 Mega, 200 Taupo Quay

Details: Bigger than ever - 50-plus activities, demonstrations and competitions. Register online at https://swiy.io/LadiesNight2019

