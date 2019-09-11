Whanganui Heritage Month concludes this weekend with two special events at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi. Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage and Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall will open the new visitors' centre at the reserve on Saturday and on Sunday you can dress in Edwardian style for a high tea at the homestead.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Documentary film night. I Am Heath Ledger - provides an intimate look at Heath Ledger through the lens of his own camera as he films and often performs in his own personal journey. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Latin Film Festival - Ella es Ramona
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Mexican comedy She is Ramona. Free admission, koha appreciated.
A Taste of Ireland
When:7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Champion Irish dancers and musicians from around the globe performing unique music and dance. Adult $74.90, senior/student/group 8+ $67.90. Child 3-13 $59.90. Book at RWOH.
Tullara - Australian folk/roots artist
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Multi-instrumentalist on her first tour of New Zealand. Tickets and info at eventbrite.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Craft market - Cottage Industries Revisited
When: 10am to 2.30pm
Where: St John building, 25 Tawa St
Details: A variety of craft stalls selling handmade goods, plants, gardening books and more. Hosted by St John Op Shop. Free entry.
Hanging flowers - Artwork for Lights on Bikes
When: 10.45 to 12.45
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay
Details: Make a beautiful hanging flower lantern for Lights on Bikes. $10 per person. Bookings and prior payment essential. Phone 06 349 0506.
Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Celebration
When: 10am to 4pm
Where: 791 Rangitatau East Rd, Kai Iwi
Details: Free entry. A chartered bus will depart from the War Memorial Hall at 10.30am and return at 3.30pm. $5 return, bookings essential via Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Facebook page.
Progress Castlecliff AGM
When:12pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: All welcome. Committee members wanted.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Latin Film Festival - Calzones Rotos
When: 4pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Broken Panties - Chilean dramatic comedy. Free entry, koha appreciated.
The Replicants featuring Jordan Wallace
When:8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: $10 at the door.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Whanganui Heritage Month - Downton Abbey High Tea
When: 2pm to 4pm
Where: Bushy Park Tarapuruhi, 791 Rangitatau East Rd, Kai Iwi
Details: Join us for high tea to welcome the big-screen adaptation of the Crowley family saga. Tickets $37 at the event. Proceeds to Whanganui Hospice.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Mulholland Drive - David Lynch (2001), R16. An aspiring actress, a beautiful amnesiac and a hotshot director at the mercy of the Mob. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Climate Change discussion
When: 5pm-6pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion
Details: If you live in Castlecliff, Whanganui District Council would like to hear your ideas and insights on how we deal with climate change.
September Wine Club
When: 6pm
Where: Frank Bar + Eatery, 98 Victoria Ave
Details: Hosted by Te Aro urban winery. $10 for tasting.
Mitre 10 Mega Ladies Night
When: 7pm-9pm
Where: Mitre 10 Mega, 200 Taupo Quay
Details: Bigger than ever - 50-plus activities, demonstrations and competitions. Register online at https://swiy.io/LadiesNight2019
