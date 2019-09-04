The approval of central government funding means Whanganui District Council has a helping hand to encourage responsible camping this summer.

The council has struck a funding agreement with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) that will see a freedom camping ambassador programme in place for the peak holiday period.

The ambassador will provide information and advice to campers, and also collect data from freedom campers visiting the district.

Whanganui District Council compliance operations manager Warrick Zander said the focus of the programme may include the capability and visibility of Whanganui's freedom camping sites.

Advertisement

"The critical aspect of this role at this point in time is to establish better understanding about freedom camping in Whanganui," Zander said.

"The council will then be able to determine the merits of establishing a bylaw to improve our freedom camping visitor experience balanced with education in responsible camping."