A shaking but proud Philip Kubiak collected yet another accolade for Property Brokers Whanganui branch at the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) annual awards.

Kubiak, who is Property Brokers branch manager for Whanganui, attended the recent awards ceremony in Auckland where the branch picked up the "medium residential office – volume" title for residential sales. The Whanganui branch has won that particular award for three years in a row - and for four of the past five years. The year it didn't win, it was runner-up.

"I was shaking," Kubiak said.

"They put the three finalists up on the overhead projector and then you've got about 10 seconds while you're waiting for the results.

"It's quite a huge achievement for the provinces to outdo Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton. The medium category is for offices with 10-23 salespeople. There are hundreds of branches in that category."

The award is based on the number of sales made in that branch during the financial year.

"It's a pretty amazing feat to win it so many times," Kubiak said.

"I don't think it has ever been done before.

"I'm extremely proud. We took the whole team for a wine trip to Napier over the weekend, celebrating what's a huge award win."

Property Brokers has been operating in Whanganui for about 12 years, Kubiak said.

"It's probably quadrupled in size from when it opened the doors. We have a very stable team of real estate salespeople."

There are 38 people in the branch which covers residential, rural, lifestyle and commercial sales and property management.