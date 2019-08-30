The Wanganui Jazz Club and Whanganui Collegiate School are collaborating to bring an extraordinary jazz event to the River City.

"Jazz music in the 21st century is as much about education as it is about group improvisation and virtuoso performance," jazz club president Ken Chernoff said.

"The committee is a group of outstanding musician educators, formed by bassist Mat Fieldes, one of Aotearoa's finest performing artists."

He has assembled a quartet with three other like-minded and gifted artists - Roger Manins on saxophone, drummer Ron Samsom and Dixon Nacey on guitar. All four are currently based in Auckland and have been playing together since Fieldes returned earlier this year from New York City where he has been based for the past 25 years.

The quartet flies into town on Sunday, September 1. They will lead an afternoon workshop entitled Jazz in the 21st Century at Collegiate from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Students from all over the region are invited to attend by first contacting Richard Ellsworth, director of music at the school. The visit is an exceptional opportunity for students, young and old, of all styles of music to learn from important international educators.

Then it is off to the St Johns Club where the band will perform for the Wanganui Jazz Club's September meeting at 6.30pm–8.30pm. Their repertoire covers a wide spectrum of music, from both traditional jazz and contemporary styles. This will be a fantastic evening of entertainment for jazz club members and also for those who are new to the music.