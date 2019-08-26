There was a packed public gallery when a 28-year-old man charged in relation to the death of Jasmine Wilson appeared in Whanganui District Court this morning.

Wilson died in Wellington Hospital on August 2, two days after she was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition with non-accidental injuries.

The man, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and baggy grey sweatpants and represented by duty solicitor Elliot Copeland, appeared in the dock beside a near capacity public gallery.

He made no plea to charges of injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure.

Judge Philip Crayton granted the defendant interim name suppression and remanded him in custody until September 17.

A 27-year-old woman, represented by Copeland, also appeared in court this morning in relation to the investigation into Wilson's death.

She entered no plea to a charge of perverting the course of justice and was remanded on bail until September 17. Judge Crayton granted her interim name suppression.

A 48-year-old man is also charged with perverting the course of justice and did not appear in court on Tuesday. He has name suppression and is yet to plead.

He will appear in court on September 3.

Sergeant Graham Hoskin confirmed the investigation into Wilson's death was ongoing.