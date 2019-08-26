A new Whanganui business is offering to "care when you can't be there".

Sisters Wendy Allwright and Tracey Eades have set up Graveside Care Whanganui, providing a service for people who are unable to tend the graves of their loved ones.

"The service is for those who aren't physically able to drive or take care of the grave themselves and for people who are in other parts of the country or the world," Allwright said.

"There's only so much that Interflora can do."

Advertisement

Allwright and Eades, plus another sister who lives in Whanganui, are regular visitors to Aramoho Cemetery, celebrating anniversaries and special occasions at the graves of their parents, friends and relatives.

"We are Whanganui people - even our great-grandparents are buried up Aramoho," Allwright said.

"We are up there a lot anyway and we could see the need. We see some graves that are in such disarray so we thought people would be interested that we could take care of the graves if they can't. It's a nice job to do for people."

Graveside Care Whanganui has a range of monthly plans to choose from as well as one-off, quarterly and biannual options. The monthly plans include checking and light cleaning of the memorial, with various floral tribute options.

The service includes removing litter and spent flowers, gentle cleaning of the memorial and cleaning of flower containers, placing fresh flowers and emailing a photo to the client. They can also organise replacement containers or vases, full cleaning by professional masons and any repairs.

If they see any major damage or wear to the grave, Allwright and Eades will contact the family to advise them.

"We're not into maintenance, heavy duty work or heavy cleaning," Allwright said.

"It's about making sure there are fresh flowers and the graves look nice. We're keeping an eye on it for them. We're working with other businesses who can do the things we can't.

Advertisement

"We take before and after photos for the clients. We hope the photos will make them think about the person. We're trying to help people remember the good times.

"So far we've had an absolutely fabulous response. People say 'what a great idea'."

More information about the service is available at www.gravesidecarenz.weebly.com or on the Graveside Care Whanganui Facebook page.