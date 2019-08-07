Demolition work on the fire-damaged Thain's building is tentatively scheduled to start tomorrow.

Central Demolition is planning to begin demolition work using machinery in the back corner of the 1 Victoria Ave building, adjacent to the right-of-way access behind the building, on Thursday.

The heritage building on the corner of Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave in central Whanganui was extensively damaged by fire on Saturday, July 20.

Whanganui District Council says electricity is currently being disconnected and the gas main will be isolated once the building is down to one storey.

"Depending on how the demolition progresses, the road may need to be closed. If this is the case, the contractor will give as much notice as they can and road closures will be advised."

Whanganui and Partners is working with Mainstreet Whanganui to inform affected building owners and businesses.