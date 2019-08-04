Bunnings Warehouse is still waiting to get a resource consent application to build a new store in Whanganui.

In June Bunnings New Zealand general manager Toby Lawrance said the company was working through its resource consent application to Whanganui District Council.

This week a spokeswoman said there was no update on the earlier statement.

Lawrance confirmed in January that Bunnings was planning to build a new Whanganui store - with more than 50 additional staff required to run it - in London St near the BP service station.

"If approved, the new warehouse would represent an investment of over $19 million and span over 8400 square metres, making it well over double the size of the current Whanganui store," Lawrance said.

"All team members at the current Whanganui store would transfer to the new warehouse and be joined by over 50 new team members."