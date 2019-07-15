Bidding is open for the Higgins The Great Ball 2019 silent auction.

The ball is a black tie event in support of Women's Refuge Whanganui. It will be held on August 3 at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

As well as a live auction on the night for those attending the ball, anyone can bid online in a silent auction of 49 items.

They range from being a firefighter for a day to a child's bike, gourmet salad for a year, a deer hunt, an extreme 4WD experience, Earl Bamber memorabilia, scenic flights, jewellery and more.

To participate in the silent auction, register at www.auction.thegreatball.nz and read the terms and conditions before bidding. You can autobid or opt to receive a text when you are outbid.

Bids will be accepted up to 10.30pm on Saturday, August 3.