Whanganui's Fastway Couriers has rebranded as Aramex, the name of its international parent company.

The Whanganui courier company is one of the first Fastway franchises to adopt the name of the Dubai-based logistics group.

"The change is about improving how we move parcels," Fastway Couriers Wanganui owner Graham Clarke said.

"We can leverage off Aramex's global footprint in New Zealand and introduce new products, services and shipping destinations that we can offer to Whanganui.

"Fastway has been at the forefront of moving parcels in Whanganui for many years and that's not going to change, we're here for the longhaul."



"This is a major step forward for our local franchise operators but also for many New Zealand businesses that either export products to the world or import to New Zealand," Fastway Couriers New Zealand chief executive Scott Jenyns said.

He said the brand roll-out would take about three months to complete and included rebranding of offices and depots, more than 300 courier vehicles and 500-plus staff uniforms.