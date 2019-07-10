THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Puanga Holidays at the Library

When: 10am

Where: Gonville Library

Details: Children's holiday programme - Make your own heru (comb).

Museum Holiday Programme - Māui stories

When: 11.15am-12.15pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium

Details: Stories about Aotearoa for all ages.

Art Fix - Peter Trevelyan

When: 2pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Greg Donson will lead an investigative tour of Peter Trevelyan's exhibition Delineate.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Beyond the Edge: Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary's monumental and historical ascent of Mt Everest in 1953 - an event that stunned the world and defined a nation. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

FRIDAY

Puanga Holidays at the Library

When: 10am

Where: Hakeke Street Library

Details: Children's holiday programme - Poi making.

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Museum Holiday Programme - Waiata and poi

When: 11.15am-12.15pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium

Details: Learn waiata and how to use poi. For 5-12-year-olds.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Kiwi tenor Simon O'Neill, Iain Paterson (bass-baritone) and Terence Dennis (piano)

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Classical moments of opera and song. Adults $78, seniors $68, children 5-16 years $48. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.

About the Deadlines and The Deadbeat Dads

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Five-piece Wellington band About the Deadlines is inspired by blues, psychedelic rock and straight ahead rock and roll. The Deadbeat Dads from Kapiti plays power blues. $10 at the door.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 10am-noon

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

Castlecliff Coast Care planting day

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Meet at Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: Planting trees on rear dunes. Bring strong footwear, gloves, spade and old newspaper. Afternoon tea follows. Contact Graham, ph 027 222 8378.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

O'Durkins Irish Band

When: 12pm-1.30pm

Where: Grand Hotel, corner Guyton and St Hill streets

Details: Your favourite Irish songs.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476. Restoration group's annual meeting 7.30pm Thursday, July 18, at Christ Church upper lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.

New Zealand Male Choir in concert with Wanganui Male Choir

When: 2pm

Where: Central Baptist Church, 285 Wicksteed St

Details: Adults $25, students and children free.

MONDAY

Puanga Holidays at the Library

When: 10am

Where: Davis Central City Library

Details: Children's holiday programme - Rākau making.

Museum Holiday Programme - Traditional rākau

When: 11.15am-12.15pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium

Details: Learn rākau (traditional stick games) and a waiata. For 5-12-year-olds.

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. New term starts July 22. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Pecking Order - This feel-good, feather-ruffling flockumentary follows a group of witty and distinctive poultry obsessives trying to peak at nationals as their 148-year old club crumbles around them. Public screening - non-members welcome by donation (suggested $10 per adult). See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

TUESDAY

Puanga Holidays at the Library

When: 10am

Where: Davis Central City Library

Details: Children's holiday programme - Puanga story time.

Manuaute - Paper kites

When: 10.45am

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Make your own paper kites. $10 per person. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings essential, ph 349 0506.

Museum Holiday Programme - Children's guided bug tour

When: 11.15am-12.15pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium

Details: A guided tour of bugs, creepy crawlies and gross things for 5-10-year-olds. Booking essential, ph 349 1110.

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery

session please ring Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Family & children holiday re-purposing workshop

When: 10.30am-3pm

Where: Harekeke Room at Resource Recovery Centre

Details: Make items for Resource Recovery Centre's sculpture garden or your own creation. Donations, lids and items to share for lunch appreciated.

Star wands

When: 10.45am

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Make a star wand and hanging star decoration using paper and ribbons. $7 per person. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings essential, ph 349 0506.

Star viewers

When: 1pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Make a star viewer to help learn the constellations. $7 per person. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings essential, ph 349 0506.

