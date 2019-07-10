THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Puanga Holidays at the Library
When: 10am
Where: Gonville Library
Details: Children's holiday programme - Make your own heru (comb).
Museum Holiday Programme - Māui stories
When: 11.15am-12.15pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium
Details: Stories about Aotearoa for all ages.
Art Fix - Peter Trevelyan
When: 2pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay
Details: Greg Donson will lead an investigative tour of Peter Trevelyan's exhibition Delineate.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Beyond the Edge: Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary's monumental and historical ascent of Mt Everest in 1953 - an event that stunned the world and defined a nation. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
FRIDAY
Puanga Holidays at the Library
When: 10am
Where: Hakeke Street Library
Details: Children's holiday programme - Poi making.
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Museum Holiday Programme - Waiata and poi
When: 11.15am-12.15pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium
Details: Learn waiata and how to use poi. For 5-12-year-olds.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Kiwi tenor Simon O'Neill, Iain Paterson (bass-baritone) and Terence Dennis (piano)
When: 7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Classical moments of opera and song. Adults $78, seniors $68, children 5-16 years $48. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.
About the Deadlines and The Deadbeat Dads
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Five-piece Wellington band About the Deadlines is inspired by blues, psychedelic rock and straight ahead rock and roll. The Deadbeat Dads from Kapiti plays power blues. $10 at the door.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 10am-noon
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
Castlecliff Coast Care planting day
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Meet at Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: Planting trees on rear dunes. Bring strong footwear, gloves, spade and old newspaper. Afternoon tea follows. Contact Graham, ph 027 222 8378.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
O'Durkins Irish Band
When: 12pm-1.30pm
Where: Grand Hotel, corner Guyton and St Hill streets
Details: Your favourite Irish songs.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476. Restoration group's annual meeting 7.30pm Thursday, July 18, at Christ Church upper lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.
New Zealand Male Choir in concert with Wanganui Male Choir
When: 2pm
Where: Central Baptist Church, 285 Wicksteed St
Details: Adults $25, students and children free.
MONDAY
Puanga Holidays at the Library
When: 10am
Where: Davis Central City Library
Details: Children's holiday programme - Rākau making.
Museum Holiday Programme - Traditional rākau
When: 11.15am-12.15pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium
Details: Learn rākau (traditional stick games) and a waiata. For 5-12-year-olds.
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. New term starts July 22. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Pecking Order - This feel-good, feather-ruffling flockumentary follows a group of witty and distinctive poultry obsessives trying to peak at nationals as their 148-year old club crumbles around them. Public screening - non-members welcome by donation (suggested $10 per adult). See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
TUESDAY
Puanga Holidays at the Library
When: 10am
Where: Davis Central City Library
Details: Children's holiday programme - Puanga story time.
Manuaute - Paper kites
When: 10.45am
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay
Details: Make your own paper kites. $10 per person. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings essential, ph 349 0506.
Museum Holiday Programme - Children's guided bug tour
When: 11.15am-12.15pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum - meet in the atrium
Details: A guided tour of bugs, creepy crawlies and gross things for 5-10-year-olds. Booking essential, ph 349 1110.
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery
session please ring Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Family & children holiday re-purposing workshop
When: 10.30am-3pm
Where: Harekeke Room at Resource Recovery Centre
Details: Make items for Resource Recovery Centre's sculpture garden or your own creation. Donations, lids and items to share for lunch appreciated.
Star wands
When: 10.45am
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay
Details: Make a star wand and hanging star decoration using paper and ribbons. $7 per person. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings essential, ph 349 0506.
Star viewers
When: 1pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay
Details: Make a star viewer to help learn the constellations. $7 per person. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings essential, ph 349 0506.
