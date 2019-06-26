Workplace trauma is the focus of the "Lessons from Christchurch" talk at the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce's July business breakfast.

Dr Kristen Hamling will discuss how well-placed leaders are to manage trauma in the workplace and why organisations should have policies and practices relating to trauma.

Hamling has spent most of her career helping people survive and thrive after trauma. She has worked with the Australian Defence Force, emergency service organisations and hundreds of NGOs in Australia. More recently, she helped a major New Zealand employer manage its trauma response after the mosque attacks in Christchurch.

Hamling has developed an evidence-based model that guides organisations to support their staff following exposure to trauma. She will talk about the model and explain why an effective trauma management policy is critical for promoting and protecting staff wellbeing and for the business itself.

The breakfast is at 7am on Tuesday, July 9, at Frank Bar + Eatery. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. Book at www.whanganuichamber.net.nz