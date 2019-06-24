Whanganui firefighters are dampening hot spots at a house on Somme Pde in Aramoho after extinguishing a fully involved fire.

Two fire trucks attended the scene near Churton School after being called at approximately 11.15am.

The property was badly damaged by the fire and two support units were called in for assistance.

A witness who did not want to be named said he was driving down the road after carting metal in a nearby forestry block when he saw smoke billowing from the house.

"The whole thing had flames coming out of the main areas. The fire service was here by then so there was nothing we could do," he said.

"It was empty, someone else had already been around and kicked all the doors down."

Assistant area commander Jemal Weston confirmed the occupants of the house were not home at the time.

"The cause is yet to be determined, we're actually still trying to put it out. Once it's fully out we will instigate some investigation of cause," Weston said.

"It's a timely reminder to have working smoke alarms inside your house for that early warning."

Emergency services found the home unoccupied at the time of the blaze. Photo / Bevan Conley.