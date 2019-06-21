A pop-up luggage store in Whanganui's Victoria Ave may become a permanent fixture if the business gets good support.

Terry Gaskin, owner of The New Zealand Luggage Company, will operate his pop-up store in the former Petre House shop at 56 Victoria Ave for the next few months.

"At the end of September we'll be making a decision on taking the shop for another two years," Gaskin said.

"It has long-term potential to become the Luggage Clearance Centre. We have a really good luggage selection. Our luggage is good quality and we have discounted prices."

Gaskin started selling luggage 40 years ago and has had a number of pop-up shops in Whanganui over the years. He said if the permanent shop goes ahead, it will have an even wider range than is available in the pop-up shop.