Solicitor Rosa Georgette turned to law when she realised a degree in psychology and politics "wasn't going to cut it" on the job front.

Georgette, who works for Whanganui firm Horsley Christie, was admitted to the bar in Wellington on Friday, June 14.

"It was very regal - it was a special day," Georgette said.

"I'd waited so long for it to happen."

Advertisement

Georgette grew up in the small beachside settlement Te Awanga in Hawke's Bay and attended Karamu High School in Hastings.

"I was very outdoorsy, riding horses and at the beach all the time," she said.

She moved to Wellington in 2011 and worked for a year before starting university.

"I started doing psychology and politics then realised that wasn't really going to cut it in terms of a career so in 2012 I started law."

She took a break from her studies in 2016 and moved to Australia, living in Fremantle for a year. She returned to New Zealand in 2017, finished her law degree and graduated in 2018.

"I worked in criminal law for a couple of barristers in Wellington and through one of those lawyers I got word of this job at Horsley Christie," Georgette said.

She joined Horsley Christie in April this year and is working in litigation, mostly doing family and employment law "and hopefully a bit of criminal" in the future.

"I'm enjoying having the opportunity to give other fields a go," she said.

"Any mentors have said get a good solid background and experience as much as you can."

Her goal is to work in criminal law which she describes as "my passion".

Georgette says she did not know much about Whanganui before she moved here but she and her partner, who is an artist, are enjoying it.

"I like the feeling of being back in a smaller town. It's quite beautiful here. I had no idea how lovely the old buildings and architecture were, and of course there's the river.

"The slower pace of life is really nice. There's more time to do the things you enjoy. I do a bit of photography. We live in Whanganui East and we love hanging out there - the little block of shops is really nice.

"I feel really welcomed into Horsley Christie. Everyone took me under their wing and that's been really lovely."