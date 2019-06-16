Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

News director Zaryd Wilson and reporter Jesse King host the show this week.

On this episode we discuss the arrival of Air Chathams' 68-seat plane which will fly the Whanganui-Auckland route over winter, the Springvale Structure Plan which could mean the development of almost 600 new properties in Springvale and a new eatery - Win & Bills Cafe - in Marton named after the owner's grandparents from Parikino.

We also talk about Bill Tanner's incredible 50 years (and counting) as a football referee, the rapid rise of Whanganui's Ray O'Leary in the comedy world, the dog returned to its owner after her car was stolen with the dog inside and Seb Newton's win the in Cold Water Classic to claim the trophy named in honour of his brother Felix.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

As discussed this week: