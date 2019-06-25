A scenic helicopter flight with former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is one of many auction items up for grabs at Higgins The Great Ball in Whanganui.

The Christchurch Helicopters flight over Christchurch for four people, with pilot McCaw, is one of 11 items that will be auctioned at the ball on August 3. The ball is a fundraising event for Women's Refuge Whanganui and is sponsored by civil construction company Higgins.

Some of the other live auction items include a day at the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Auckland driving event at Hampton Downs, travel packages to Norfolk Island, Bay of Islands and Central Otago, a garden makeover and a new Suzuki Swift car.

People not attending the ball will be able to bid on some auction items, with a silent auction running online.

The silent auction includes 50 wide-ranging items, from being a firefighter for a day to a child's bike, gourmet salad for a year, a deer hunt, an extreme 4WD experience, Earl Bamber memorabilia, scenic flights, jewellery and more.

The silent auction will soon be available online at www.thegreatball.nz along with information on the live auction items for those attending the ball.

Tickets to the ball are nearly sold out, with only one table and a handful of seats for singles or couples still available. Register for tickets at www.thegreatball.nz