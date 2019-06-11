Three Whanganui building apprentices will strut their stuff in this year's Registered Master Builders Carters 2019 Apprentice of the Year competition.

The Whanganui apprentices will be amongst 13 competitors in the Central North Island two-hour practical challenge to be held in Palmerston North on June 22.

Registered Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said the industry needed to do more to diversify the sector in order to meet the strong demand for trained talent.

"We know the construction industry needs at least 25,000 qualified people in the next five years to meet demand," Kelly said.

"We also know that more apprentices are coming to the trades later in life, so we have updated the competition to reflect this."

The upper age for competitors has been raised to 30 this year.

"We are pleased to see that for the first time two women have entered the competition, including one in the new age range," Kelly said.

"We hope this will encourage others into apprenticeships, showing this is a rewarding career for men and women."

The Central North Island Apprentice of the Year will be announced at an awards ceremony on August 30, with the winning apprentice going on to compete for the national title in November.