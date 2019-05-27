The man charged with murdering baby Bella Richardson in 2017 has pleaded not guilty.

Nicho Caleb Frater made the plea when appearing at the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday morning.

His appearance was screened via audio visual link in Whanganui, where he is set to go to trial on November 11, 2019.

Frater was arrested and charged with murder in 2018 after 8-month-old Bella was found dead at a Whanganui property in 2017.

Advertisement

At the time police said Frater knew Bella, but was not related to her.