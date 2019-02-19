Utiku 73-year-old Joleen Joslin, with Di, had her first run at a hill trial at the Paparangi Sheep Dog Trial Club event.

The club's 105th annual trial was held on February 15-16 on the Rainey and Wyatt farms at Koatanui.

Joslin's father, Harry Gullery, was a member of the Paparangi club and was a well-known trialist back in the day. Joslin is determined to follow in his footsteps and does not lack in enthusiasm.

Club secretary Ross Jones was very pleased with entries being up on 2018 and with eight very welcome new club members giving the club a renewed lease of life.

The lambs on the heads supplied by Steve and Karen Rainey, particularly on the shorthead, were excellent and long-time club member Brian Burke did a top job clearing all the thistles off the drives on the shorthead, making it pleasant for competitors to negotiate.

The Romdale ewes on the hunts from the Wyatts' farm climbed all day.

Kathryn Oliver and Wendy Schmidt (Feilding) quinellaed the shorthead and four different huntaways called Kate featured strongly in the hunt results.

There were some good results from younger competitors.

Dermott (Junior) Mullins and Jay, after breaking into open company with a win at Feilding a fortnight earlier, qualified for the North Island and New Zealand Championships with a fourth place in the shorthead.

Morgan Monk, from Mangamahu and Parapara clubs, had a great weekend, taking out the longhead with Tough and the straight hunt with Jazz.

Junior Mullins and Jay pen for fourth place in the shorthead.

Results:

Class 1: 1, M Monk & Tough 95.5pts; 2, H Linton & Kip 95; 3, R Mather & Sheen 94.5; 4, D Stuart & Gyp 94; 5, H Ingles & Pip 93.

Open/maiden: J Maher & Joe 88.

Maiden/man/dog: J Maher & Joe 88.

Class 2: 1, K Oliver & Shy 96.5; 2, W Schmidt & Rose 96; 3, H Ingles & Lou 95.5;4, J Mullins & Jay 95.25; 5, D Stuart & Gyp 95.

Open/maiden: L Schmidt & Jed 92.

Maiden/man/dog: S Bates & Rex 68.

Class 3: 1, T MacPherson & Gus 97.25; 2, H Thompson & Jill 97; 3, A Lock & Kate 96.75; 4, M McMurray & Kate 96.5; 5, P Palmer & Squeeze 96.25.

Open/maiden: H Thompson & Jill 97.

Maiden/man/dog: M McMurray & Kate 96.5.

Class 4: 1, M Monk & Jazz 97; 2, A Lock & Kate 96.5; 3, B Parkinson & Tex 96; 4, H Thompson & Charm 95.5; 5, T Nimmo & Kate 95.

Open/maiden: A Lock & Kate 96.5.

Maiden/man/dog: R Bremmers & Doug 91.