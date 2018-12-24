The 65th anniversary of the Tangiwai disaster has triggered an upgrade of the memorial site.

New Zealand's worst rail disaster occurred at 10.21pm on Christmas Eve 1953, when a Mt Ruapehu lahar caused the Wellington-Auckland train to crash into the Whangaehu River at Tangiwai, killing 151 people.

A "65 years on" candlelight memorial service is being held at the site at 10pm today (Christmas Eve) and the Tangiwai Memorial Committee will reveal four of seven new interpretation panels that are part of an upgrade of the memorial.

"The new coloured interpretation panels have been designed for the younger generation and visitors to follow as an educational experience," Ruapehu Lions Tangiwai Memorial Committee chairman Bob Norling said.

The panels welcome people to the memorial site and tell the story of the area before the 1953 lahar, the tragedy of the Tangiwai disaster, what has been learned from the national disaster and how people live beside an active mountain.

"It is a sad story that has to be told and how it affected the nation and the world that Christmas Eve, 65 years ago," Norling said.

Four of seven interpretation panels have been placed in temporary positions until the final site has been approved.

The project will also include three new information kiosks with information panels and seating as well as a new walkway.

The Tangiwai Memorial Committee worked for 18 months to get the correct information and text for the panels. The committee includes representatives of Ngāti Rangi, Department of Conservation, Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Ruapehu District Council, Ruapehu Lions and Main Trunk Rail Ohakune.