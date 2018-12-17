A vegetation fire at Lundon Park in Castlecliff on Monday night probably looked more dramatic than it was.

Fire and Emergency Whanganui station officer Jason Hamlin said fire crews were called to the fire near Castlecliff Primary School about 10pm on Monday.

"It had dimensions of about 20 metres by 20 metres but because of the time of night [when it was dark] it probably looked like a bigger fire," Hamlin said.

Crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Lundon Park has been the scene of numerous vegetation fires over the years.