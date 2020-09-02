Lisa Murphy will face her old nemesis in the Netball Whanganui Premier A1 final with a new and unbeaten arsenal.

Murphy now coaches competition newcomers Whanganui High School Old Girls who bullocked their way into next Monday's final against defending champions Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 with a dominating 72-51 semifinal win over Whanganui High School A1.

Up until last season Murphy coached the younger WHS A1 side guiding them to at least two premiership wins and numerous finals invariably going down to dominant Kaiearu A1 sides. Kaierau A1 have won at least six titles over the past decade, including last season.

WHS A1 finished third last year, but won their Saturday Manawatū Secondary School competition under Murphy. WHS A1 is coached by Robyn Walford this season.

Advertisement

Kaierau A1 too has a new player/coach in Hannah Kelly and they secured their finals berth with a hard fought 52.58 win over Kaiwhaiki A1 on Monday just gone.

Kaiwhaiki A1 will now face WHS A1 this Monday in the play-off for third and fourth.

"WHS Old Girls was set up as a pathway for the younger high school girls to continue on after they leave school," Murphy said.

"I have inherited two WHS A1 players from last year and the rest are experienced older players. Old Girls have come through this competition unbeaten this year, but we have a tough final against Kaierau A1 this Monday coming.

"If my girls can remain composed and don't panic throughout and play a solid defensive game, we have a very good chance of taking the title," Murphy said.

Kelly, however, is confident her Kaierau A1 girls can turn around their round robin defeat against Old Girls and add another trophy to the cabinet.

"I know Lisa (Murphy) has a lot of experience as a coach and a great team behind her this season," Kelly said.

"They did beat us the only time we met during this shortened season, but our injuries have healed now and we had the best possible lead-up to the final with our hard semifinal match against Kaiwhaiki this week.

"We are definitely up for the challenge this coming Monday."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Walford is confident her WHS A1 girls have improved enough through the season to be a force against Kaiwhaiki A1 in the minor play-off match.

"They beat us by 12 or 14 in round robin play, but my girls have improved sharply through the season as school girls do," Walford said.

"And with Tournament Week cancelled because of Covid-19 we are playing in Hawke's Bay at a tournament organised by a few interested schools this week, so that will sharpen us up even more. We are also still in the top four of the Saturday Manawatū league we play in. We are getting plenty of game time in ahead of the play-off with Kaiwhaiki."