

Netball Whanganui is still awaiting further guidance before committing to a start to a club competition in a Covid-19 environment.

Mandy Gedye, chair of Netball Whanganui, said there appeared no chance of resuming the game in the provinces under alert level 2, despite the announcement the ANZ Premiership competition for top-line professionals would start on June 19.

Netball New Zealand has announced a 10-week Premiership season will be played at one location, Auckland Netball Centre, to meet the Ministry of Health guidelines of providing a consistent and controlled venue.

However, Gedye said that would not be allowable for lower grade competition.

"We will see what is coming up, but certainly no netball for us under level 2," Gedye said.

"Once we have a clearer picture, we will consult with our clubs and players to see what interest there is in resuming. We will survey all participants to see if they are happy to restart.

"I'd say there will definitely be a season of sorts, but what it might look like, I can't tell you."

Traditionally the Whanganui netball season would be starting in May, so a delay under Covid-19 is inevitable.

"The primary school grade has already indicated they are unlikely to be ready until term 3, which would be around July. Netball Whanganui is keeping a close eye on things."

Meanwhile, Sport Whanganui is keen to help where it can with sporting codes planning a return to play under Covid-19 alert level 2 and beyond.

Chief executive Danny Jonas said while Sport Whanganui did not have direct input into individual codes in the region, its core business was to support, guide and lend a hand where possible.

"It's still very much a world of uncertainty out there and each code will have its own way of dealing with a return under alert level 2," Jonas said.

"There are still a lot of grey areas under level 2, but the good news is that we are now at level 2. We are keen to work with all codes where we can to support, guide and lend a hand in a world of unknowns.

"The beauty of it is that there is now a path back to increased physical activity that leads to the economic and physical wellbeing of our community," Jonas said.