Whether it is cooking a sausage sizzle or helping the Silver Ferns become world champions, Tauranga's Deb Fuller loves being involved in netball.

The Silver Ferns assistant coach reflected on a massive 2019 which included a significant role in the national side claiming the Netball World Cup title in Liverpool in July.

The triumph came 24 years after Fuller competed in the same tournament as a Silver Fern in the world champs in Birmingham. The Silver Ferns placed third in the 1995 tournament.

In July this year, the Silver Ferns completed a remarkable comeback from a difficult period, including a medal-less Commonwealth Games last year, to beat Australia 52-51 in the World Cup final.

But returning to England for the world cup this year yielded no thoughts of unfinished business or redemption for Fuller – she was focused on assisting Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua.

"I don't frame it as that [unfinished business] but nothing beats getting the competitive juices at the World Cup," Fuller says. "I went into this year focused and it was completely different to being a player. Going in under Noeline, who is such a visionary coach that has such clarity in what she wants.

"It was more about having the girls realise what they were capable of. Noeline is very much about working with people's strengths.

Deb Fuller loves being involved in netball. Photo / George Novak

"We lost a lot of games this year, we were in the pit more than we were on the podium, but people need to be okay to fail. It forces to you look at yourself. I am not into collecting wins or losses, don't get me wrong I would never take that privilege of caching under pressure away, you don't get the opportunity to coach country that often.

"For me it is about giving athletes the opportunity to play with a fearless freedom. I am still learning how to coach and learning things from other coaches. The art of coaching is more fascinating than the titles."

Fuller says her goal next year is to be selected for the RISE netball team, who play in the Harbourside premier division. As for coaching, her path at the top level for 2020 is unclear as the make up of the Silver Ferns coaching team is yet to be set.

"In terms of the Silver Ferns it is great that Netball New Zealand respect Noeline and allow her to make her decision about next year. Then will look what the needs of the team are. I always want to do it but I will be always involved in netball, I don't care whether it is a sausage sizzle of coaching my daughters Future Ferns team."

New Zealand's Laura Langman (centre) holds the trophy with her team mates and coaches Noeline Taurua and Deb Fuller after winning the Netball World Cup this year. Photo / Getty Images

Fuller says a decision around the Silver Ferns coaches is expected around mid-December. She says the time after the World Cup victory required some reflection.

"Sometimes you have to sit back and takes stock. You can feel quite restless – all of a sudden you have time. I have three kids, we are pretty busy as a family and that is a full time job in itself.

"The 12 months prior [to the world cup] I said to my whanau 'I will be here but I will be a bit pre occupied' You have to be very focused. If you are going to coach you have to bring your whole self, you are dealing with young peoples' dreams and ambitions as an athlete."

Prior to the world cup, Taurua coached the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia and she says Fuller was integral to the Silver Ferns' campaign.

Silver Ferns coaches Noeline Taurua and Deb Fuller celebrate semifinal victory over England during the Netball World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

"I needed someone I could trust," Taurua says.

"First and foremost Debs is a worker and self-starter. She drove the programme with the players, coaches and management team when I was in Oz. She is articulate and could sell the story/dream to others. Her attention to detail is at another level.

"Basically her groundwork helped set up the platform so I could overlay my work on the foundations. Then when we were together as a team, Deb is a head coach in her own right so we shared the duties of a head coach and worked with each other's strengths."

Taurua and Fuller were Silver Ferns 108 and 10 respectively and Taurua says Fuller is highly driven.

"She is personable, family orientated, funny, articulate, great planner, realist, driven, passionate are words that comes to mind. She is a team person 24/7. We both share the same values. Overall we have such respect for the black dress and the Silver Fern brand. She is driven to ensure we represent our country and sport with pride."

Deb Fuller

Silver Ferns caps: 8

Positions:GD, WD, GK

Debut 08/11/1994 vs Jamaican Sunshine Girls