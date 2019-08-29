BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay College's Showquest performance picked up the top prize in Northland earlier this year – now it has been recognised nationally too.

The production picked up the highly commended spot behind the top three placegetters, along with awards for best drama and best music soundtrack.

Student leader and performer Jade Taiaroa won the award for Outstanding Rangatahi. The performance, called Suc mạnh (the Vietnamese word for strength) told the story of Taiaroa's mother's journey from her homeland in Vietnam during the war to find asylum in New Zealand and was led by Taiaroa and fellow student Kristyna Hayward.

Scavengers closed while owner recovers

