BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay College's Showquest performance picked up the top prize in Northland earlier this year – now it has been recognised nationally too.

The production picked up the highly commended spot behind the top three placegetters, along with awards for best drama and best music soundtrack.

Student leader and performer Jade Taiaroa won the award for Outstanding Rangatahi. The performance, called Suc mạnh (the Vietnamese word for strength) told the story of Taiaroa's mother's journey from her homeland in Vietnam during the war to find asylum in New Zealand and was led by Taiaroa and fellow student Kristyna Hayward.

The college's dance teacher, Jo Mayne, said students from Year 7 to 13 were involved in the show.

"We were extremely proud of our achievements in the regionals and getting recognised nationally is the icing on the cake".

Ella Woodford (left) and Jade Taiaroa hold the regional trophy and awards.

Principal Wayne Buckland was also delighted with the school's success: "We knew it was good and we are really excited that it was rated as fourth in New Zealand by the national judging panel," he said.

"Our passionate and enthusiastic team has shown that small schools can achieve big things."

Earlier this month, Taiaroa's performance at the Whangārei Dance Festival earned her a nomination for the upcoming National Performing Arts Competition, and she has been accepted to study at Australia's Brent Street Dance Academy next year.

Scavengers closed while owner recovers

Ruakākā's legendary second-hand shop Scavengers is temporarily closed due to illness.

Proprietor Yvonne Judge, who has donated the proceeds from the Kepa Rd shop to many Bream Bay organisations over the past decade or so, wanted to let customers know that she has been forced to close the shop for a week or two until she's well enough again to get behind the counter again.

Please do not try and drop off any items until the shop is open again.

Mexican Fiesta to end season

The Waipū Senior Netball teams finished their season with a Mexican Fiesta casino fundraiser night in Waipū's Celtic Barn, which organiser Sunny Jones said was a huge amount of fun.

There were two Waipū Senior Netball teams playing in the Rodney league this season. Waipū Black finished in fourth place in the premier grade and Waipū Yellow finished in third place in A grade.

The Waipū Senior netball players: Kelly McCarthy (back left), Alivia McCarthy, Lana Parkinson and Stacey Dye (centre left), Cara Shields, Sunny Jones, Kelly Boase, Hayley Taylor, Krystle Cassidy, Nikki Cowan; Anita Carr (front left), Hollie Shields. Photo / Supplied

Best dressed Mexicans at the Waipū Senior Netball team's fiesta night, Wilna and Pieter Mayoss. Photo / Supplied

MC Jenni Carr commentates the playoffs at the end of the Mexican Fiesta casino night. Photo / Supplied

"We had such an awesome season," said Jones. "For most of us it was our first season ever playing together and I think we did so well. The girls had lots of fun and we have extended our WSNC family."

Racing for hospice

Head to the races at Ruakākā this weekend and support hospice while watching the horses. This Saturday Harcourts for Hospice – Hats, Heels and Handbags will raise funds for North Haven Hospice.

First race is at 12pm. There is a free bus service on the day, and it will take you back to town in time for the rugby.

The next race day at Ruakākā is September 14, featuring the Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders' Stakes group three race and the Ruakākā Cup. First race at 12.52pm and again there is a free bus service from town, free entry and free car parking. For more information visit www.ruakakaracing.co.nz

One Tree Point School quiz

One Tree Point's annual quiz night is just around the corner. Join in for a night of movie-themed fun and fundraising at the school on September 14 with this year's theme "On The Big Screen Quiz Night". Tickets $20 per person, four to eight people per table. Plenty of raffles, auctions and spot prizes, along with a prize for the best-themed table. Bar and eftpos available.

Touch season on way

Spring is just around the corner and so is touch rugby season – Waipū Rugby and Squash Club will run a fun, family-friendly social touch competition on Thursday evenings from October 17 to December 5.

Junior mixed touch is 5pm to 6pm, $10 per player, year 1-3 grade and year 4-6 grade, seven-a-side with a minimum of two females on the field, 30-minute games.

Each team must provide a coach/referee for their own games, fees must be paid in full by the first day of competition and children 8 years and under must be supervised by a 14-plus-year-old caregiver.

Senior mixed touch will run from 6pm to 8pm for year 7-13 school grade $100 per team, family grade $100 per team, super social grade $200 per team, social grade $200 per team.

Seven-a-side, minimum of two females on the field, 30-minute games, family grade must have a minimum of three primary school players on the field. Each team must provide a referee each week, fees paid by the first day of competition.

