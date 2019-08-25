It was netball finals week for the Heathcotes Secondary Schools Championship competition on Saturday and an outstanding day weather-wise, meaning a lot of spectator support and some awesome netball skills on display in the dry conditions.

Prizegivings were held at 12.30, 2.30 and 3.30pm after the conclusion of the finals.

For the Premier final, Hamilton Girls' High School (HGHS) Premier Development met Te Awamutu College (TAC) Premier and what a great final this was.

Although initially dominated by TAC Premier who led by six goals at the end of the first quarter the second quarter was a draw with the score 18-12.

Advertisement

TAC Premier then stepped it up a gear to be ahead by 11 goals at the end of the third quarter only to see HGHS Premier Development have a resurgence and win the final quarter to come within 5 goals.

The final score was 31-26.

In the A Grade Pool 1 final St Peter's Premier Reserve dominated Rototuna High School Premier leading from start to finish and winning every quarter.

At half time the score was 19-10 and the final score was 32-19.

In the A Grade Pool 2 final Huntly College Senior A led from start to finish in their game against Hamilton Christian School (HCS) Diamonds winning three of the four quarters.

Huntly College Senior A was ahead by three goals at the end of the first quarter and extended this to lead by six at the end of the second quarter.

The half time score was 22-16.

In the third quarter Huntly College extended their lead again to be ahead by nine goals.

Advertisement

The final quarter was won by HCS by six goals but they could not close the gap.

The final score was 37-34.

Hamilton Girls High School Y10A - Year 10 Grade A Pool 1 winners. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The Year 10 Grade A Pool 1 final was a close and competitive game.

Hamilton Girls' High School (HGHS) Y10A led by two goals at the end of the first quarter in their game against Waikato Diocesan 10A1.

The second quarter was drawn with the half time score 15-13.

HGHS Y10A narrowly increased their lead by one goal at the end of third quarter and did the same in the final quarter.

The fulltime score was 31-27. A great final.

In the Year 10 Grade A Pool 2 final St Peter's 10A dominated after a slow start.

At the end of the first quarter they were drawn with Cambridge High School (CHS) 10A but by half time had a three-goal lead.

The half time score was 12-9.

CHS 10A had a very low scoring third quarter allowing St Peter's to take an 11-goal advantage at three quarter time.

The final quarter was a draw but the damage had been done.

The final score was 29-18.

St Peter's Y9A - Year 9 Grade A Pool 1 winners. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The Year 9 Grade A Pool 1 final was also a close and competitive game.

St Peter's Y9A had a narrow win over their opposition Waikato Diocesan Y9A1.

At the end of the first quarter St Peter's had a slim two-goal lead and the second quarter was drawn.

The half time score was 12-10.

The third quarter was also drawn and it was only in the final quarter that St Peter's managed to get one more goal ahead.

The final score was 24-21.

This was an outstanding final and could have been won by either team.

A great spectator game.

In the Year 9 Grade A Pool 2 final the fulltime score was 29-26 to Nga Taiatia Wharekura Tau 9 - Kiwikiwi over Sacred Heart Girls College 9A1.

Another close and competitive game and fitting final.

Secondary Schools Championship results:

Premier

Winner – Te Awamutu College Premier

Runner-up – Hamilton Girls High School Premier Development

A Grade – Pool 1

Winner – St Peter's Premier Reserve

Runner-up – Rototuna High School Premier

A Grade – Pool 2

Winner – Huntly College Senior A

Runner-up – Hamilton Christian School Diamonds

B Grade – Pool 1

Winner – Te Kopuku High Tuakana - Hineahuone

Runner-up – Hamilton Girls High School Social Team YTB

B Grade – Pool 2

Winner – Fairfield College Open A

Runner-up – Fraser Senior Development

C Grade

Winner – Rototuna High School Premier Reserves

Runner-up – St Peter's Social

D Grade

Winner – Rototuna High School Development

Runner-up – Fairfield College Senior Development

Year 10 A Grade - Pool 1

Winner – Hamilton Girls High School Y10A

Runner-up – Waikato Diocesan 10A1

Year 10 A Grade - Pool 2

Winner – St Peter's 10A

Runner-up – Cambridge High School 10A

Year 10 B Grade

Winner – Ngaruawahia High School Black

Runner-up – Sacred Heart Girls College 10A2

Year 10 C Grade

Winner – Te Kopuku High Tau 10 - Hinerehia

Runner-up – Waikato Diocesan 10B1

Year 10 D Grade

Winner – Ngāruawāhia RSC College

Runner-up – Hamilton Girls High School 10 1.4

Year 9 A Grade - Pool 1

Winner – St Peter's 9A

Runner-up – Waikato Diocesan 9A1

Year 9 A Grade - Pool 2

Winner – Nga Taiatia Wharekura Tau 9 - Kiwikiwi

Runner-up – Sacred Heart Girls College 9A1

Year 9 B Grade

Winner – Kimihia School

Runner-up – Nga Taiatia Wharekura Tau 9 - Pango

Year 9 C/D Grade – Pool 1

Winner – St Peter's 9B

Runner-up – St Peter's 9B1

Year 9 C/D Grade – Pool 2

Winner – Sacred Heart Girls College 9B1

Runner-up – Fairfield College 9A

Year 9 C/D Grade – Pool 3

Winner – Hillcrest High School 9B1

Runner-up – Hamilton Girls High School 9 1.7

Overall a successful day and season for the secondary schools competition.

At prize giving the players, supporters, coaches, managers, umpires and volunteers were thanked.

Trophies and certificates were issued to all winning teams and some awards were also made to a couple of umpires.