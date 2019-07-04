Opotiki-born Waikato BoP Magic shooter Monica Falkner is set to undergo surgery after scans have this week confirmed she has suffered a ruptured ACL.

Falkner will spend the rest of the year sidelined after suffering the injury during last Saturday's All Stars match against the Fiji Pearls at the Cadbury Netball Series when she landed awkwardly on her left leg after taking a catch on the edge of the circle.

It's a cruel blow for the 23-year-old who was in great form for the All Stars, and had been throughout the entire 2019 ANZ Premiership season with the Splice Construction Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.

Falkner will have surgery within the next few weeks before starting rehab, ahead of next season.

Advertisement

Head coach Amigene Metcalfe said her side would put their full support around Falkner to help her get back on court.

"The Magic family are obviously very disappointed for Mons but we know she'll attack her treatment and recovery with her usual positivity and great energy. We'll all be fully supporting her in her road to recovery," she said.

- Supplied content

Magic 2020 ANZ Premiership team:

Sam Sinclair, Monica Falkner, Kelsey McPhee, Ariana Cable-Dixon, Erena Mikaere, Whitney Souness, Holly Fowler, Abigail Latu-Meafou, Jenna O'Sullivan, Georgia Tong.